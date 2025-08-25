Trump orders crackdown on U.S. flag burning, desecration

U.S. President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing the U.S. attorney general to prosecute those who burned or in any way desecrated the American flag.

“If you burn a flag, you get one year in jail, no early exits, no nothing,” Trump said as he signed the order in the Oval Office.

The order instructs the attorney general to “vigorously prosecute” people who violate flag desecration laws and to pursue litigation to clarify the scope of the First Amendment regarding the issue.

It also directs the attorney general to refer flag desecration cases to state or local authorities, and instructs the administration to prohibit and terminate visas, residence permits and naturalization proceedings for those who desecrate the flag.

“The American Flag is a special symbol in our national life that should unite and represent all Americans of every background and walk of life,” the order said. “Desecrating it is uniquely offensive and provocative. It is a statement of contempt, hostility, and violence against our Nation,” it added.

The Trump administration said in the order that First Amendment rulings by the Supreme Court have not protected actions such as American Flag desecration that is likely to incite “imminent lawless action” or actions that amount to “fighting words.”

The U.S. Supreme Court held in 1989 that burning or otherwise destroying the nation’s flag was protected as a free-speech right.

Brendan O’Brien, Reuters