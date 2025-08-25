Trump to sign executive order directing U.S. attorney general to prosecute flag desecration

U.S. President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Monday that directs the U.S. attorney general to prosecute those who desecrate the American flag, including by burning, according to a fact sheet from the White House.

“The American flag is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States of America, and desecrating it is uniquely and inherently offensive and provocative. It is a statement of contempt and hostility toward our Nation,” the fact sheet said.

The order instructs the attorney general to “vigorously prosecute” people who violate flag desecration laws and pursue litigation to clarify the scope of the First Amendment regarding the issue, the fact sheet said.

In addition, the executive order directs the attorney general to refer flag desecration cases to state or local authorities. It also instructs the administration to prohibit and terminate visas, residence permits and naturalization proceedings for those who desecrate the flag.