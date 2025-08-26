34 Colombian soldiers captured in guerrilla-controlled Amazon

Colombian soldiers on patrol in Aracua, Colombia in March 2021.

Colombia’s defense minister said Tuesday that 34 soldiers were captured in the country’s jungle-covered south, a fresh setback for efforts to quell resurgent guerrilla groups.

Pedro Sanchez said the personnel were taken by “individuals dressed in civilian clothes” after battles with guerrillas that killed ten people.

“A very intense battle took place on Sunday for several hours, during which even two aircraft of our public forces were hit,” he said.

The mass detention of troops has become commonplace in southern Colombia.

Often, soldiers operating in the area are confronted by locals under orders from guerrilla groups that control the area.

The military is unwilling to resist with force, for fear of injuring or killing unarmed civilians.

Troops are usually released unharmed after a few days, but not before suffering the embarrassment of being captured.

Sanchez said the latest incident occurred in Guaviare province.

He blamed dissidents who broke from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia -- better known as the FARC -- after a 2016 peace deal.

The faction, led by Colombia’s most wanted man, Ivan Mordisco, has also been blamed for a recent bomb attack in Cali that killed six civilians.