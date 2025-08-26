Catholic, Greek Orthodox clergy to stay in Gaza City to help weakest

Houses are seen along the mountain as a cross stands over the Greek Orthodox convent Saint Takla on Christmas Eve in Maaloula, some 60 km northern Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Catholic and Greek Orthodox priests and nuns will remain in Gaza City despite Israel’s plan for a military takeover, the religious communities said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“At the time of this statement, evacuation orders were already in place for several neighbourhoods in Gaza City. Reports of heavy bombardment continue to be received,” the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

“We do not know exactly what will happen on the ground, not only for our community, but for the entire population”, they said.

Hundreds of displaced people have sheltered since the outbreak of the war in the Greek Orthodox compound of Saint Porphyrius and the Catholic Holy Family compound, including children and those with special needs.

Stray Israeli fire hit the Holy Family church in July, killing three and wounding 10 others, including the parish priest.

“Among those who have sought shelter within the walls of the compounds, many are weakened and malnourished due to the hardships of the last months,” the statement said.

“Leaving Gaza City and trying to flee to the south would be nothing less than a death sentence.

“For this reason, the clergy and nuns have decided to remain and continue to care for all those who will be in the compounds”.

There are some 645 Catholic and Orthodox Christians left in the Gaza Strip, including five priests and five nuns, the Latin Patriarchate told AFP on Tuesday.

Israel’s cabinet approved in early August a plan for the military to take over Gaza City, despite mounting pressure both at home and abroad to wrap up a war which has created a humanitarian crisis and devastated much of the territory.

The United Nations declared a famine in Gaza on Friday.

The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 62,744 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.