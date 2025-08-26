Jeju, the ‘Hawaii of South Korea,’ issues guidelines aimed at misbehaving foreign visitors

Seoul, South Korea — The island of Jeju, often referred to as the “Hawaii of South Korea,” has issued a multi-language guide warning international visitors to behave following a string of viral tourist incidents and cases of disorderly conduct.

Last year, more than 13 million people were lured to the island, famed for its sparkling blue waters, green tea fields and snow-covered shield volcano, Halla-san. In fact, Seoul to Jeju is now the world’s busiest flight path, with more than 13 million passengers making the 1 hour and 15 minute trip between the island and South Korea’s capital last year, according to the International Air Transport Association’s 2024 World Air Transport Statistics report.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic ended, the yearly total of foreign tourists visiting Jeju Island has almost quadrupled to 1.9 million in 2024, according to the Jeju Tourism Association.

In response to that growth — and the difficulties that have accompanied it — officials on South Korea’s “magical island” have printed 8,000 copies of the guides, which outline minor offenses that misbehaving tourists can be fined for.

Written in Korean, English and Chinese, the guide is aimed at informing foreign visitors who may lack knowledge of local regulations and culture, say officials.

For instance, smoking in non-designated areas, jaywalking, littering and damaging the environment could each result in a 50,000 KRW (US$35.77) fine.

“The violation of the above-mentioned offenses shall also be punishable by misdemeanor imprisonment or by a minor fine,” warns the guide.

Following the post-Covid boom, as planes and cruises started bringing more tourists to the island province, Jeju residents began to complain about misdeeds committed by foreign tourists, some sharing their frustrations online.

For example, a video showing a foreign tourist smoking on a bus in Jeju went viral online in April, prompting anger among South Korean commenters.

“Deport and fine that person right now. If they don’t pay the fine, ban them from purchasing a flight ticket,” one commented under the Instagram video.

“Isn’t this basically ignoring our country?” another wrote.

Last summer, a photo of a foreign child defecating on a sidewalk in Jeju also stirred fury online, with many calling for heavier fines on international tourists.

Jeju Island is one of several spots in the region to face overtourism challenges following the pandemic. South Korea’s historical Bukchon Hanok Village introduced a strict curfew last year for non-residents following complaints from locals about the noise level.

Japan has been handing out etiquette guides and issuing warnings to foreign tourists for cultural missteps for years. Last year, Kyoto’s historic neighborhood of Gion took action against foreign tourists who were reportedly ignoring the rules and taking photos of geisha in prohibited areas. Bali, Indonesia’s most popular tourist island, has grappled with the issue of bad tourist behavior for years, too.

Meanwhile, discussions about the pitfalls of overtourism have exploded in Europe. In countries like Spain, Greece and Italy, fed-up locals have taken to the streets to protest.

Last summer, images of local Barcelona residents shooting water pistols at tourists went viral around the world. It was more of the same this year, with protestors taking to the streets across Spain and Italy, including Venice, while in Paris, staff at the Louvre went on a spontaneous strike in response to what they felt were unmanageable crowds.

Ruben Santopietro, CEO of Visit Italy, a marketing company for various destinations across the country, says respecting the goodwill of residents is just as important as tackling the crowds.

“A city where residents are not satisfied is a city that doesn’t work,” he told CNN in a recent interview. “It loses its identity completely. Residents feel excluded and neighborhoods become touristic.”

