UN creates artificial intelligence advisory panel

The UN flag flies on a stormy day at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday created an artificial intelligence advisory body to help countries make decisions about the revolutionary technology.

Member states said they were concerned about the swift development of a life-changing tool they fear could threaten democracy and human rights.

So in September United Nations member states agreed to form an expert-level panel of scientists to facilitate dialogue among governments about AI.

In a resolution approved Tuesday, the General Assembly created what is called the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

Among other activities it will “issue evidence-based scientific assessments synthesizing and analyzing existing research related to the opportunities, risks and impacts of artificial intelligence.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will now seek people to serve on the 40-member body for a three-year stint.

The resolution also foresees what it calls an annual global dialogue among governments and other stake-holders on artificial intelligence governance.

These parties will discuss international cooperation, share best practices and lessons learned, and talk about AI governance so as to help the world achieve UN global development goals, among other objectives, the text states.

The first of these dialogue sessions will take place in Geneva next year at a world summit on AI.

“The development of artificial intelligence is advancing at a pace and scale that means it affects all states and countries across the globe,” said Costa Rican ambassador Maritza Chan Valverde, who oversaw the discussions leading to the new resolution along with her counterpart from Spain.

“With this resolution, the United Nations reaffirms its central role in guaranteeing that AI will serve humanity,” she added.