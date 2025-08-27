Shooter ‘contained’ after governor says police responded to ‘horrific act of violence’ at Catholic school in Minnesota

Police are responding to an incident in south Minneapolis on Aug. 27. (WCCO via CNN Newsource)

Authorities have “contained” a shooter after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said police had responded to the scene of a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time,” the city of Minneapolis said in a post on X. “The shooter is contained.”

There is an active police situation at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St. There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained. Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims – W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) August 27, 2025

Walz had earlier said he’d been “briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information.” The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Patrol are on the scene, the governor added.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” the governor said.

Monday was the first day for students at the K-8 Catholic school.

FBI agents are also responding to the scene, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a post on X. A spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare, a level 1 trauma canter, told CNN, “We are dealing with an emergency situation at this time.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he is “monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis” and the “emergency response team has been activated.”

