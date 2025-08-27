‘Terrified it’ll destroy my house’: SpaceX plans concern Space Coast residents

MERRITT ISLAND, Florida — SpaceX expects its Starship super-heavy-lift rocket to take us back to the moon and, eventually, to Mars. It is also looking to launch the rocket from Florida’s Space Coast. However, back-to-back failed test flights have drawn criticism and local pushback.

“I live straight across the Indian River in Titusville. My house — right now — during a regular SpaceX launch, I can sleep through it. A heavy, I hear it,” Charlene Melcher said. “This one — I’m terrified it’s gonna destroy my house.”

There have been three Starship explosions during test flights this year.

“They haven’t had many great successes so far,” Ken Kremer said. “The last three have been catastrophic failures, and we don’t want that going out of control when it’s coming back here to the Space Coast.”

Research chemist Ken Kremer sat in on a Tuesday information session about the Starship Super Heavy launch vehicle. He believes launching from a different pad could help minimize negative impacts.

“An alternative has to be found,” Kremer said. “This is just focused on 39A, but there’s also a possibility of 37, and I think that would vastly minimize the impacts on Playalinda Beach and the other communities.”

Under the current FAA proposal, up to 44 Starship Super Heavy launches could occur each year. This would prompt temporary airspace closures, maritime closures and Playalinda Beach closures for an estimated 60.5 days annually.

The alternative is called the “no action” option. If chosen, NASA would not develop, implement or approve any agreements with SpaceX related to Starship operations at Launch Complex 39A.

“I’m hoping that they limit [Elon Musk] in the amount of launches because they’re already building it,” Melcher said.

FAA representatives at the session declined to speak on camera, instead referring attendees to infographics on display.

There are still more opportunities for the public to voice concerns or ask questions:

Two in-person meetings are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28. Both meetings will be held at the Radisson Conference Center, Grande Caribbean 8701 Astronaut Blvd., Cape Canaveral, FL 32920. The first meeting runs from 1-3 p.m. and the second runs from 6-8 p.m.