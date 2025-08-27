Trump hits India with punishing 50% tariff, among the highest the U.S. charges

A worker pushes a cart of packaged frozen shrimp at a factory on the outskirts of Vishakhapatnam, India. (Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

U.S. President Donald Trump made good on his threat to double tariffs on imports from India to 50 per cent, a move that could endanger relations with one of America’s most important trading partners and send consumer prices higher.

This comes just weeks after Trump instituted a new 25 per cent baseline tariff on Indian goods. Levies on India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, are now among the highest the United States charges across all countries.

The latest round of tariffs on India seeks to punish the country for importing Russian oil and helping Russia finance its war with Ukraine, Trump has previously said.

The U.S. leader recently held separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help broker a deal to end their years-long war. However, the talks remain at an impasse.

American firms and, more recently, consumers, are already seeing higher costs resulting from Trump’s tariff campaign while the health of the labor market has deteriorated. The ramped-up levies on Indian goods could worsen both effects.

New Delhi signaled it would retaliate against Trump’s tariffs earlier this month, when Trump initially vowed to impose what he referred to as “secondary sanctions.”

India has accused the Trump administration of unfairly penalizing the country, pointing out that other countries that import oil from Russia aren’t facing such levies. China, for instance, is the top buyer of Russian oil, but its products face a minimum 30 per cent tariff. Trump has warned, though, that other countries that purchase oil from Russia could face higher tariffs soon.

India’s importance to American businesses

The trade deficit between the U.S. and India has widened significantly over the past decade, but it’s come as both countries roughly doubled the amount of imported goods from one another.

Last year, the United States imported $87 billion worth of goods from India, compared to about $42 billion in American goods exported to India, according to Commerce Department data. As Trump ramped up tariffs on China in his first term and earlier this year, American businesses were incentivized to seek out alternative production locations like India.

The top goods the U.S. received from India last year included pharmaceuticals, communications equipment, such as smartphones, and apparel. Smartphones, however, are exempt from so-called “reciprocal” tariffs, which includes the 50 per cent tax on Indian goods.

As is the case with almost all country-specific duties Trump has enacted, sectoral tariffs — such as the 50 per cent across-the-board tariff on steel and aluminum, as well as others he’s threatened — won’t be stacked. This means that steel and aluminum products from India there will face a 50 per cent tariff rather than a combined 100 per cent tariff.

Meanwhile, the top American exports to India were various oils and gases, chemicals and aerospace products and parts. These industries could be among the most vulnerable if India decides to slap retaliatory tariffs on American goods.