Canada names new high commissioner to India as both restore relations

A cyclist pedals past the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has appointed Canada’s new high commissioner to India, 10 months after both countries expelled their top envoys.

Christopher Cooter will take on the role after 35 years as a diplomat, including posts in Israel and South Africa.

He also had a posting in New Delhi 25 years ago.

Relations between Canada and India have been strained since Canadian police accused New Delhi of playing a role in the June 2023 assassination of a Sikh activist near Vancouver.

The chill began to lift slightly in June when Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit in Alberta and both countries agreed to restore their top diplomats.

India’s High Commission in Ottawa did not immediately reply when asked if a new Indian high commissioner to Canada has been named.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press