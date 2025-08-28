The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will stop printing newspapers on December 31

Pictured is the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's office in Atlanta. The paper announced Thursday it would discontinue its print edition. (Courtesy Atlanta Journal-Constitution via CNN Newsource)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced on Thursday that it will print its final physical newspaper edition on December 31, making it the latest storied newspaper to discontinue offering its news in print.

The changeup means the AJC will be a digital-only publication starting January 1, 2026. The AJC said the transition is intended to transform the paper into a “modern media company,” as well as free up money to invest in its journalism.

The AJC’s digital readership has outpaced its print circulation, a shift that is “only accelerating,” Andrew Morse, president and publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said in a statement.

“Embracing our digital future means we can focus every resource and every ounce of energy on producing world-class journalism and delivering it to each of you in the most impactful way,” Morse said in a letter to readers.

“We knew this day would come and have been planning for it,” he added.

Despite doing away with its physical media, the AJC will continue producing an ePaper and launch an app this fall.

The digital-only transition follows a two-year period during which the 157-year-old AJC has added muscle to its digital offerings. The publication has updated its newsroom, revamping its digital product services and introducing a suite of digital products to consumers, including newsletters, podcasts, and original video content. The AJC has also extended its ambitions beyond Atlanta, opening new offices in Athens, Macon and Savannah. It plans to reach additional markets.

As a result of its transformation, the AJC said in a statement that it has experienced “double-digit digital subscriber growth and has expanded its audience in key content areas.”

Alex Taylor, chair and chief executive of Cox Enterprises, AJC’s parent company, hailed the change as “an important decision in the evolution of the AJC.”

“Journalism is critical to our community and society — and so is the way we produce it,” Taylor said. “I’m proud of our team for making these decisions, as much as I will miss the nostalgia of seeing the paper in my driveway every morning.”

The AJC is only the latest periodical to discontinue its physical edition. Between diminishing physical circulation, dwindling physical ad revenue and high production and distribution costs, several publications have found it difficult over the last decade to rationalize maintaining a physical format.

Just in February, the New Jersey’s Star Ledger opted to do away with its print edition entirely. Others have reduced the frequency of their physical circulation. In January, Iowa’s Dubuque Telegraph Herald and The Cedar Rapids Gazette announced they would print only three days a week.

Still, there are some exceptions to this trend, especially where niche audiences are concerned. The Onion, the satirical newspaper that revived its physical newspaper in August 2024, has seen its print edition thrive.

Some magazines, which readers often view as more premium experiences, are also partially enjoying a renaissance after years of struggle. In mid-August, The Spectator announced it plans to double the print output of its US edition to 24 issues this fall, as part of its relaunch.