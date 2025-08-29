French unions call for nationwide strike over ‘horror show’ budget

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is seen in this image.

Paris, France — French trade unions on Friday called for nationwide strikes on Sept. 18, deepening the political crisis ahead of a confidence vote that could topple the prime minister.

The move follows French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s surprise gamble to hold the vote on Sept. 8, following months of deadlock over the government’s plans to slash France’s mounting public debt.

The inter-union group called for a “major day of strikes and protests”, citing frustration over the prime minister’s proposed spending cuts.

“The horror show that is the draft budget must be abandoned,” CFDT union chief Marylise Leon said after a meeting of trade unions on Friday.

“The various budgetary measures put forward are unprecedented in their brutality,” she added.

For the CGT union’s head, Sophie Binet, protests were needed to force the government to heed “social demands”.

“We want tax justice, we want money for our public services, which can no longer cope. We want wage increases, we want the pension reform to be repealed,” Binet said.

Already on Thursday the main union for air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, had called a Sept. 18 strike in support of better pay and conditions.

An anti-government campaign dubbed “Let’s block everything” and backed by the left has already called for a separate nationwide shutdown on Sept. 10.

The CGT would support this movement by organising strikes, Binet said Friday.

Socialists eye takeover

After years of overspending, France is under pressure to control its public deficit and cut its sprawling debt, as required by EU rules.

Bayrou, 74, wants to save about 44 billion euros ($51 billion), but his proposal to scrap two public holidays and put a freeze on spending increases has angered many in France.

Should Bayrou lose the Sept. 8 vote, he must resign along with his entire government.

President Emmanuel Macron could reappoint him, or select a new figure, who would be the president’s seventh premier since taking office in 2017.

Socialist Party (PS) leader Olivier Faure on Friday said the left was ready to form a government.

The left would prove “that it’s possible to get the country out of debt without hitting the working and middle classes”, he told supporters.

Macron also has the option of calling early elections to break the political deadlock that has gripped France for over a year.

But he promised on Friday that he would serve out his full term as president, despite the political turmoil.

“The mandate entrusted to me by the French people... will be served out until its end, in line with the commitment I made to them,” he said.