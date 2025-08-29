Irish woman kidnapped in Haiti released with other hostages: Ireland

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Harris speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Dublin, Ireland — An Irishwoman and several other people kidnapped from an orphanage in Haiti earlier this month have all been released, Ireland’s government announced on Friday.

Gena Heraty was one of nine hostages, including a three-year-old child, taken on August 3 from the Sainte-Helene orphanage, southeast of the capital Port-au-Prince.

“We warmly welcome the news that Gena and all of the Haitian nationals taken captive... have been released and are reported to be safe and well,” Irish foreign minister Simon Harris said in a statement.

Heraty is a missionary who oversees the orphanage -- operated by the humanitarian organization “Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs” (“Our Little Brothers and Sisters”).

It cares for up to 270 children. Heraty has lived in Haiti since 1993.

Her family said in a statement that they were “relieved beyond words”.

Several missionaries have been the victim of kidnappings in the violence-plagued Caribbean country in recent years.

In April 2021, two French priests were among ten people kidnapped before they were released nearly three weeks later.

The same group behind that kidnapping, the “400 Mawazo” gang, took a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries hostage six months later.

Since the start of this year, Kenscoff commune, where the orphanage is situated, has found itself in the crosshairs of the “Viv Ansanm” (“Living Together”) gang, which has already taken control of several other localities.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said at least 3,141 people have been killed in Haiti in the first half of this year, where the growing impact of gang violence threatens to further destabilize the nation.