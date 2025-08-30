Australian government signs deal to deport former detainees to the tiny island country of Nauru

Australia and Nauru signed an agreement on Friday to allow the Australian government to deport formerly detained people without valid visas to the tiny island nation, the Australian Associated Press reported.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Australia will pay Nauru 408 million Australian dollars ($267 million) up front once the first people arrive, followed by 70 million Australian dollars ($46 million) annually for the resettlement.

The move is being slammed by refugee advocates, some of whom say the deal could open the door to mass deportations without notice. Human rights organizations have protested deportations to Nauru since a report by the United Nations found “systematic violations” of the International Convention Against Torture.

Tony Burke, Australia’s home affairs minister, said in a statement that the memorandum “contains undertakings for the proper treatment and long-term residence of people who have no legal right to stay in Australia, to be received in Nauru.”

The two countries struck a deal in February to allow Australia to deport three violent criminals to Nauru. They were granted 30-year visas.

An Australian High Court decision in 2023 overturned the government’s policy of indefinite detention for immigrants who could neither get a visa, in some cases because of criminal conduct, nor be deported because they would face persecution or harm in their home countries. More than 200 immigrants have been released from detention as a result of the case. Some were charged with further offenses after their release.

Burke said the Nauru deal would target this group.

“Anyone who doesn’t have a valid visa should leave the country,” he said. “This is a fundamental element of a functioning visa system.”

In a statement posted online, Jana Favero, deputy CEO of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, criticized the agreement.

“This deal is discriminatory, disgraceful and dangerous,” she said. “At a time when the entire country has just voted for unity and rejected fear, rather than embrace this and show leadership, the Albanese Government has launched yet another attack on migrants and refugees.”

Associated Press, The Associated Press