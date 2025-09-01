‘Unimaginable hardship’: PM Carney offers support after Afghan quake

A man and a boy cross a stream of water next to a house destroyed by an earthquake that killed many people and destroyed villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Wahidullah Kakar)

Global Affairs Canada says it is not aware of any Canadian citizens impacted by the devastating earthquake that rattled eastern Afghanistan on Sunday.

“Our condolences are with those who have lost family and loved ones in this tragedy,” the department said in an email to CTV News.

Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance are encouraged to contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa, by calling 1-613-996-8885, or 1-800-387-3124 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada), by text message at 1-613-686-3658, via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881 or by e-mail at sos@international.gc.ca.

The department also encourages Canadian travellers to register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service, consult with travel advisories online and follow @TravelGoC on social media to get the latest updates.

The magnitude 6.0 quake late Sunday hit towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, causing extensive damage. It’s killed 800 people and injured more than 2,500, according to figures provided Monday by the Taliban government.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his condolences.

“The aftermath of the earthquake in Afghanistan is horrific,” he wrote. “Hundreds of lives lost, families displaced, and communities facing unimaginable hardship. As the Afghan people recover and rebuild, Canada stands ready to provide humanitarian support through our partners.”

CTV News spoke with Charlie Goodlake, head of external relations at UNHCR Afghanistan, who painted a dire situation.

He said access to the areas impacted by the earthquake is going to be very difficult because they are remote, and that most communication so far has been possible only by helicopter.

“We are desperately trying to reach people,” he said. “We’re rushing people, supplies, to try and meet the most urgent needs, in support of the people affected and the authorities already operating in the area.”

Goodlake said the Afghan government has been the first to respond, given the logistical challenges. He added that they’ve heard reports that some of the villages have been completely destroyed by the earthquake.

“As a result, some of the most immediate needs that we’re seeing are around shelter, medical supplies, food, clothing, all of the most basic things that people will need to get by in these circumstances,” he said.