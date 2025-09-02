Anand says she has confidence in ICC judge but doesn’t mention U.S. sanctions

This composite image shows Kimberly Prost, left, a judge on the International Criminal Court, in an undated handout photo, and a view of the International Criminal Court, right, in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - International Criminal Court (left), AP-Omar Havana (right)

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she spoke today with the Canadian judge facing American sanctions for her work at an international tribunal, without condemning Washington’s decision.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month announced sanctions on International Criminal Court judges including Kimberly Prost for her work on a case involving American troops in Afghanistan.

France immediately condemned the move as an attack on impartial justice, but Ottawa had no reaction for a week, which led to criticism from advocates.

Anand says she spoke with Prost and that she has “the utmost confidence” that Prost is objective and impartial.

Her statement has no criticism toward the U.S. for sanctioning Prost.

Anand’s office said last week that she raised concerns about Prost’s sanctioning when she met in Washington with Rubio the day after he announced that step.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press