House panel to release Epstein documents as soon as Tuesday night as controversy looms large over Congress’ return to D.C.

This undated trial evidence image obtained Dec. 8, 2021, from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. (U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York via CNN Newsource)

The U.S. House Oversight Committee is expected to release Jeffrey Epstein files that it received from the U.S. Justice Department as soon as Tuesday night, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the controversy surrounding the case intensified with lawmakers’ return to Washington.

The committee’s expected release may not ultimately represent the totality of the Epstein-related documents in the Justice Department’s possession. As the key panel readied the release of one tranche, a Republican lawmaker pushed forward with his effort to force a full House vote on the release of the case files in full.

The Republican-led House panel obtained the documents as part of a subpoena to the Justice Department last month, and, in the days since, moved to redact sensitive information in them.

House GOP leaders, meanwhile, are seeking to head off a vote on a measure from GOP Rep. Thomas Massie seeking to compel the release of all of the Epstein case files.

Massie’s decision Tuesday to officially move ahead with his bipartisan bill to force the Justice Department to release the files breathed new life into an issue that has caused headaches for the Trump administration and threatens to put Hill Republicans on the spot over the politically contentious issue.

“People want these files released. I mean, look, it’s not the biggest issue in the country. It’s taxes, jobs, the economy, those are always the big issues. But you really can’t solve any of that if this place is corrupt,” Massie said.

Just hours after returning from their summer recess, GOP lawmakers were facing intense pressure from their base to make a decision on whether to support the Kentucky Republican’s resolution, or risk accusations that they are against transparency around the case.

Massie formally introduced his resolution Tuesday afternoon, kicking off a frenzied week in which he and his Democratic cosponsor, Rep. Ro Khanna, will attempt to get the 218 signatures needed to circumvent leadership and force a vote on the House floor.

Massie expressed confidence that he and Khanna could get six Republicans to join all 212 House Democrats in supporting their petition, despite what he said were attempts by the White House to halt the effort.

“There’s a major pressure campaign from the White House right now, and also from the speaker, but I think there are enough Republicans who are listening to their constituents and care about these victims that we’ll get the 218 signatures we need,” he said.

“Nobody’s tried to get me to stop doing it. I have texted with Mike Johnson as recently as yesterday,” Massie later told reporters, refusing to disclose what Johnson had said to him.

CNN has reached out to the White House on the effort.

Massie said he’s not worried about a political pressure campaign underway by President Donald Trump and his allies, who have vowed to mount a primary against him, telling CNN: “I’ve already poked the hornet’s nest here. And you know, once you’re, once you’re in for a penny, you’re in for a pound, we’re going to get these files released.”

Underscoring the growing pressure on House Republicans to act on the Epstein matter, leadership on Tuesday added a symbolic vote to the chamber’s calendar that would call on the House Oversight Committee to continue its investigation into the Epstein files.

Massie criticized the move, which came before he had the opportunity Tuesday to file his discharge petition and begin collecting signatures, as not “wide enough.”

“It’s basically telling [House Oversight Chairman] James Comer to keep doing what he’s doing, and I appreciate what James Comer is doing, but this vote is unnecessary, and it’s to provide political cover to those Republicans who may not be sponsoring or signing the effort that Ro Khanna and I put forward,” he said of Johnson’s resolution.

The speaker brushed off Massie’s criticism, telling reporters later in the afternoon that he “would not put much stock in what Thomas Massie says.”

“The House Republicans have been very consistent about maximum disclosure, maximum transparency for the Epstein files, but we have to do it in a way that would protect the innocent victims of these horrific crimes,” he said, later adding, “What people want to do with this for political purposes, to me, is really just shameful.”

In response, Massie pointed to a Wednesday press conference he and Khanna will hold with a number of Epstein victims who he said are pleading for the files to be released.

“He can’t say that he’s protecting the victims, and I’m not,” he said.

By Alison Main, Manu Raju, Sarah Ferris and Ellis Kim, CNN