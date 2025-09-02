Pope Leo to host Israel’s Herzog at Vatican with invitation origin at issue

Pope Leo XIV waves upon his arrival at the St. Augustin Basilica in Rome, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, to address his fellow Augustinians at the start of their global assembly.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo and Israeli President Isaac Herzog have agreed to meet at the Vatican on Thursday but there was disagreement over whose idea the meeting was.

The Israeli presidency issued a statement early on Tuesday saying Herzog would meet Leo on Thursday at the pope’s invitation.

In an unusual statement, the Vatican said on Tuesday evening: “It is the Holy See’s practice to accede to requests for an audience with the pope made by Heads of State and Government; it is not its practice to extend invitations to them.”

After the Vatican rebuff, a source in the Israeli president’s office said Herzog had been scheduled to meet the late Pope Francis on a visit to Italy when Francis became ill and later died.

After Pope Leo’s inauguration, the new meeting was arranged in full coordination with the Vatican through diplomatic channels, the source said.

The Israeli president’s office said in its statement they would discuss efforts to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza, the fight against global antisemitism, and the safeguarding of Christian communities in the Middle East.

Leo has recently stepped up his calls for an end to the war in Gaza. Leo, the first U.S. pope, last week issued a “strong appeal” for an end to the nearly two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas, calling for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza and the provision of humanitarian aid.

The Vatican, which strives to be seen as a neutral arbiter in world affairs, does not typically comment in advance on the pope’s meetings with world leaders.

Its usual practice is to only issue brief statements after meetings with the pope have taken place.

Leo has two announced meetings with world leaders this week: with Herzog on Thursday and with Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Friday.

Leo was elected by the world’s cardinals in May to replace Francis, who had become a frequent critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

