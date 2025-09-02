Tropical Storm Lorena forms in the Pacific off Mexico’s coast

Tropical Storm Lorena captured in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES West Imagery at 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (NOAA)

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Lorena formed Tuesday in the eastern Pacific Ocean off Mexico’s coast and forecasters say it could later reach hurricane strength.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 75 km/h. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to keep strengthening and could become a hurricane by Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the storm was centered about 385 kilometres west of Manzanillo, Mexico, and moving northwest near 22 km/h.

Elsewhere in the eastern Pacific, another storm intensified into Hurricane Kiko, slowly moving west but posing no immediate threat to land.

Kiko was located Tuesday about 2,965 kilometres east of Hawaii. It packed maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h. It is moving west at a speed of 11 km/h.

Steady strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The centre did not issue any coastal watches or warnings.