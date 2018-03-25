

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne celebrated Greek Independence Day in Toronto's Greektown on Sunday.

The Ontario premier made an appearance at Toronto's Greek independence parade, where Mayor John Tory and Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford also attended.

Greek Independence Day celebrates the start of the Greek Revolution against the Ottoman Empire in 1821.

Wynne visited a local pharmacy in the neighbourhood after the parade, where she spoke with supporters about her expansion of Ontario's pharmacare.

The policy means people aged 65 or older will no longer have to pay a deductible or co-payment for more than 4,400 prescription drugs as of August 1st.

It's one of the first policies to be rolled out by the Liberals ahead of the provincial election set for June 7th.