Wynne expected to deliver 'rally-style' speech at pre-election Liberal gathering in Toronto
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne talks to media after appearing as a witness in the Election Act bribery trial in Sudbury, Ontario, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Ontario's premier and Opposition leader are sticking to their guns in a dispute that could lead to legal action. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 6:15AM EST
TORONTO - Ontario's Liberal Party meets today to hear from Premier Kathleen Wynne, who is expected to deliver a "rally-style" speech to party members for the last time before the coming spring provincial election.
The gathering in downtown Toronto, which enters its second day today, will focus on campaign preparedness, volunteer training and recruitment.
Wynne's speech, expected late Saturday afternoon, is one of two keynote addresses at the weekend event.
Also delivering a keynote address is Grey Cup-winning coach of the Toronto Argonauts, Marc Trestman, around noon.
Wynne opened the convention Friday night by participating in a candidate spotlight and taking questions from party members.
Ontario's general election is June 7.