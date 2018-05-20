

The Canadian Press





Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne will literally hit the ground running as she gets back on the campaign trail in Mississauga today.

After taking Saturday off, the incumbent in the provincial election will take part in a five-kilometre run this morning.

This afternoon, she visits a seniors' residence in Mississauga and a Filipino fast food outlet in Toronto.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford attends a celebration of Asian Heritage Month in Toronto's North York neighbourhood, then holds a meet-and-greet with a local candidate.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is in southeastern Ontario, starting the day with an announcement in Ottawa.

In the afternoon she'll visit Kingston and Napanee, followed by an evening event in Peterborough.