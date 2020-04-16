

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city will pick up yard waste for another two weeks as it continues to assess whether it has adequate staffing levels to continue providing the service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Toronto initially suspended collection of yard waste so that it could focus on the delivery of essential services, including garbage, recycling and organics pick up.

The city then resumed yard waste pick-up on April 6 but only for a limited two-week window.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the city said that it has decided to extend that window through May 1, at which point it will “assess if it can continue to collect yard waste.”

The extension comes after city workers picked up approximately 5,700 tonnes of yard waste over the last two weeks as countless Torontonians found themselves stuck at home, sometimes with only jobs around the house to do.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday, Mayor John Tory said that given the amount of yard waste collected since April 6 city officials believed there was a need to extend the window.

He said that he remains committed to also finding some way to pick up additional garbage from residents, who may be amassing more of it while working from home, but he said that will have to wait until after May 1.

“I am quite determined because I have had quite a bit of feedback from people saying ‘Look, I just have more garbage than my bill will accommodate’ and I am very sympathetic to that because these are unusual times,” Tory said. “We are going to find some way to deal with that and we are working on that now but in the meantime we do see quite a demand for this yard waste pickup.”

The city says that residents should put their yard waste out before 7 a.m. on their regularly scheduled pickup day. They are reminding residents not to call 311 if it is not picked up and to just leave it out until it is.