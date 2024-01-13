

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.

The food inspection agency says no illnesses associated with those products have been reported.

FULL LIST: Various parfait and yogurt bowls recalled due to Salmonella

Quaker Canada announced a voluntary recall this week of more than three dozen types of cereals and granola bars due to possible exposure to salmonella.

Quaker said it issued the recall in Canada out of an abundance of caution following a similar recall in the United States.

That recall includes Harvest Crunch cereals, Chewy granola bars, Dipps granola bars, yogurt granola bars as well as Cap'n Crunch treat bars, with best before dates ranging from Jan. 11 to October 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2024.