

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Westbound Highway 401 is partly closed near Meadowvale Road in Scarborough following a collision involving a truck that was carrying a load of yogurt.

The accident happened shortly before 4 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that single-serving yogurt cups are currently spread all over the roadway, snarling traffic in the area.

Two westbound express lanes and two westbound collector lanes are currently closed.

It is not immediately clear when the highway will fully reopen.