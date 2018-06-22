Yogurt truck crash on Hwy. 401 results in lane closures
Traffic is shown backed up on Hwy. 401 approaching Meadowvale Road following a collision involving a truck carrying yogurt.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 5:22AM EDT
Westbound Highway 401 is partly closed near Meadowvale Road in Scarborough following a collision involving a truck that was carrying a load of yogurt.
The accident happened shortly before 4 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that single-serving yogurt cups are currently spread all over the roadway, snarling traffic in the area.
Two westbound express lanes and two westbound collector lanes are currently closed.
It is not immediately clear when the highway will fully reopen.