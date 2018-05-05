

CP24.com





A stretch of Yonge Street that was closed for more than 60 hours while crews repaired a series of water main breaks has reopened.

Yonge Street had been closed from King Street to Wellington Street since about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The closure was initially put in place after a single water main ruptured, flooding the roadway.

Two other water mains ended up cracking as crews worked to fix the first break, however.

The roadway itself also deteriorated as a result of the flow of water and had to be partially dug up and resurfaced.

That work was completed early Saturday, allowing for the road to be reopened just before 2 p.m.

In a message posted to Twitter, Mayor John Tory thanked Toronto Water crews for “getting the street back open as fast as possible” amid trying circumstances.