Yonge Street reopens following multi-day closure for watermain break
A section of Yonge Street has been shut down downtown due to a water main break.
CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 5, 2018 2:20PM EDT
A stretch of Yonge Street that was closed for more than 60 hours while crews repaired a series of water main breaks has reopened.
Yonge Street had been closed from King Street to Wellington Street since about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The closure was initially put in place after a single water main ruptured, flooding the roadway.
Two other water mains ended up cracking as crews worked to fix the first break, however.
The roadway itself also deteriorated as a result of the flow of water and had to be partially dug up and resurfaced.
That work was completed early Saturday, allowing for the road to be reopened just before 2 p.m.
In a message posted to Twitter, Mayor John Tory thanked Toronto Water crews for “getting the street back open as fast as possible” amid trying circumstances.