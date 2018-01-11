

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A sinkhole on Yonge Street south of Highway 401 may not be fully repaired until next week.

The sinkhole first opened up at around noon on Wednesday following a watermain break underneath the roadway

Officials initially said that the road would be repaired by sometime today but on Thursday the Director of Toronto Water told CP24 that it may not be open until next week.

The reason for the delay is complications around repairs to a gas line that was damaged when the sinkhole opened up.

“Embridge is looking at four to five hours to do their work and we can’t get in there safely until they are done their work,” Bill Shea said. “It will take about 48 hours to restore the water and it will probably be the weekend until we can restore the road.”

Toronto Water tells CP24 that while the repairs to the waterline could take up to 48 hours, there is some hope that they could be completed sooner than that. In the interim, workers are delivering bottled water to the homes on William Carson Crescent that are without water.

Shea said that the city has seen three times as many watermain breaks to this point in the year than it ordinarily does, mostly due to an "early cold snap."

The presence of the sinkhole has reduced southbound traffic on Yonge Street at William Carson Crescent to one lane.

The off ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Yonge Street has also been closed.