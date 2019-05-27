Yonge Street van attack suspect makes court appearance on Monday
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 6:55AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 28, 2019 5:11AM EDT
A disclosure hearing for a man accused of using a rental van to plow down and kill pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street last year was held on Monday.
Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the devastating van attack, which occurred on April 23, 2018.
A request by the prosecution to forgo a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial was granted last year and the Richmond Hill man’s trial is scheduled to begin February 2020.