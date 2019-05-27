

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The man accused of using a rental van to plow down and kill pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street last year is scheduled to appear in court today.

Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the devastating van attack, which occurred on April 23, 2018.

A request by the prosecution to forgo a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial was granted last year and the Richmond Hill man’s trial is scheduled to begin February 2020.

Minassian is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.