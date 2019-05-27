Yonge Street van attack suspect to appear in court Monday
Alek Minassian is shown appearing in court via video link in this courthouse sketch from a previous appearance. (John Mantha)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 6:55AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 27, 2019 6:58AM EDT
The man accused of using a rental van to plow down and kill pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street last year is scheduled to appear in court today.
Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the devastating van attack, which occurred on April 23, 2018.
A request by the prosecution to forgo a preliminary hearing and proceed directly to trial was granted last year and the Richmond Hill man’s trial is scheduled to begin February 2020.
Minassian is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.