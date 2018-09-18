York crash leaves male motorcyclist dead
A male motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in York on Tuesday evening. (CTV News Toronto / Peter Muscat)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:49PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 18, 2018 8:20PM EDT
A York collision has left a male motorcyclist dead.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Keele Street and Aileen Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday for reports that a motorcyclist was trapped underneath a vehicle.
The victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, officers said.
Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene by Toronto paramedics.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate.