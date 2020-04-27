

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police are appealing for information locating a five-month-old puppy named “Prince” that was in the back of a vehicle that was stolen from outside a condo in Richmond Hill over the weekend.

Police say that the victim had stopped her white Range Rover outside a condo building on South Park Road on Sunday afternoon and left it running while she went inside to the front desk.

When she returned, police say that the vehicle and the puppy were gone.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently found abandoned on Seneca Drive near Weston and Rogers road but the puppy was missing.

Police have described the dog as a Husky and Pomeranian mix with white and brown fur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1 (866) 876-5423, ext. 7241.