York police conducting training exercise in Vaughan Tuesday
A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2023 6:04AM EDT
Some Vaughan residents may notice an increased police presence Tuesday.
York Regional Police say they are conducting a training exercise scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Jane Street.
As a result, there will likely be more officers in the area.
Officials reiterated there is no threat to public safety.