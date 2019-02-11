

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a railway overpass in Markham on Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision in the area of Ninth Line and Steeles Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Investigators confirmed to CP24 that the vehicle sustained extensive damage in the incident, suggesting it was travelling at least at the speed limit of the roadway.

No further details regarding the deadly collision have been released but investigators remain at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.