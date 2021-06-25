York Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 50-year-old man wanted in connection with a number of potentially hate-motivated incidents in Markham and Richmond Hill over a three-week span.

Police say that the suspect is believed to have been involved in a series of incidents involving multiple victims between June 2 and June 22, including road rage, assault, criminal harassment, mischief and uttering threats.

They say that investigators believe that some of the incidents may be hate-motivated as the suspect allegedly made offensive comments regarding race and ethnicity.

The suspect has been identified as Joseph Denis Lukacsi, of no fixed address.

He is described as about five-foot-ten, 170 pounds with grey hair, a beard and a blue flame tattoo on his left forearm.

“Citizens are urged not to approach the suspect but to call police immediately. The accused is urged to seek legal advice and turn himself in,” police said in a press release.

Members of the York Regional Police Hate Crime Unit are assisting with the investigation.