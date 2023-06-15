The York Regional Police officer injured in Wednesday morning’s collision with a Canada Post vehicle is now in stable condition, representatives for YRP shared on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the officer remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries. His identity has not yet been revealed.

The collision occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning, near the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Highway 404.

York Regional Police Inspector Stu Garner said the officer had just completed a traffic stop and was sitting in his parked cruiser when he was hit from behind.

Garner urged anyone with information about the crash to contact Toronto police.

Police say the Canada Post driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene and is not in custody.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the collision.

With files from Codi Wilson