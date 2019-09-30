

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A York Regional Police officer has been suspended from duty and is facing several charges including impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision in Markham on Sunday.

It happened in the area of Highway 7, near York Durham Line around 7:15 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a motorcycle that had been involved in a collision. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they discovered that a Nissan Pathfinder collided with the motorcycle and then fled the scene.

When officers located the Nissan, police said they arrested an off-duty officer. He was not injured.

As a result, Nathan Coates, 42, of Oshawa has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, operation with over 80 mgs of alcohol causing bodily harm, failure to stop at scene of accident, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Coates has been a member of York Regional Police since 2005. Police said he was assigned to Uniform Patrol working out of the Whitchurch-Stouffville Community substation.

Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said the incident is disheartening and the action of the officer does not reflect the organization.

“Every day, our members are committed to keeping our community safe, especially when it comes to impaired driving,” said Jolliffe. “For those members who do not uphold our values and make the unforgivable decision to drive while impaired, they will be held accountable for their actions, without exception.”

Police said in addition to being suspended from duty, the incident has been forwarded to the Professional Standards Bureau for further investigation. Coates may also be subject to additional charges under the Police Service Act.

“We would also like the community to be aware that the Police Services Act does not allow the Chief of Police to suspend an officer without pay in this type of circumstance,” police said in a statement.

Coates is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Oct. 24