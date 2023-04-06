Investigators for York Regional Police have released information about a vehicle used in February’s drive-by shooting in Schomberg.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 12, police responded to reports of a shooting on Centre Street in Schomberg. The victim had been walking when a car sped past him on a quiet, residential road. Several shots were fired from the vehicle, many of which hit the pedestrian.

Suspects fled the scene, travelling west on Centre Street. When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim and transported him to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

Investigators have determined two suspects were in the vehicle, a white 2021 Lexus SUV with Ontario license plate CXAK183. The vehicle was stolen from Toronto.

Police have released a new video of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact York Regional Police.