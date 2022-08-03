Investigators are trying to identify the driver of a dark-coloured Mini Cooper who was reportedly seen in the vicinity of a fatal collision in Vaughan earlier this month.

The crash happened on July 19, shortly before 11 p.m., near Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road.

According to York Regional Police, the driver of a silver Honda Civic collided with the rider of a Kawasaki sport motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who has only been identified as a 44-year-old man from north Etobicoke’s Rexdale area, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A third motorist, a man driving a dark-coloured Mini Cooper, was reportedly in the area of the motorcycle when the collision happened, police said. That vehicle is described as having red racing stripes, a spoiler, low profile tires and a loud exhaust.

The driver of the Mini Cooper is being described as a “suspect” by police. Police are urging him to speak with a lawyer and contact York Regional Police’s major collision investigation unit.

Investigators also want to speak with anyone who can identify the driver and/or his vehicle, or any other witnesses to the fatal crash. Anyone with dashcam footage from the area is also asked to come forward.

York police have also opened a digital evidence portal where members of the community can upload any photos and video footage of the collision.