

Joanna Lavoie , CP24.com





Police in York Region are investigating after an 18-year-old man on an electric scooter was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Vaughan last week.

The fail-to-remain collision happened on Jane Street, in the area of Langstaff and Teston roads, on May 16.

According to police, the female driver along with a male pedestrian initially tended to the victim, who was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police, however, say that the motorist and the pedestrian did not remain at the scene.

The driver is described as white and 20 to 30 years old with dark hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Police said they learned about the incident when they were called to Cortelucci Vaughan Hospital on Tuesday, May 17 for a report of an injured person. They are urging the motorist to get a lawyer and turn herself in.

Anyone with information, including any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, should contact York Regional Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.

