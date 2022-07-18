York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury over the weekend.

The collision happened on Saturday at around 7:30 a.m. on Leslie Street, south of Boag Road.

According to police, the crash involved a red Kia sedan and a red Honda Cruiser motorcycle with a side passenger cart.

Investigators said the 73-year-old male driver and a 72-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia sedan, a 26-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

York police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.