York police seeking witnesses to East Gwillimbury crash involving car and motorcycle
A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (File)
Share:
Published Monday, July 18, 2022 2:09PM EDT
York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury over the weekend.
The collision happened on Saturday at around 7:30 a.m. on Leslie Street, south of Boag Road.
According to police, the crash involved a red Kia sedan and a red Honda Cruiser motorcycle with a side passenger cart.
Investigators said the 73-year-old male driver and a 72-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Kia sedan, a 26-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
York police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.