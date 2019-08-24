

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police have set up a command post as they scour a Thornhill neighbourhood for a vulnerable woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday afternoon.

Mi-Sun Jung, 69, was last seen leaving her residence in the Steeles Avenue and Leslie Street area at around 1:30 p.m.

In a news release issued on Saturday, police said that investigators are “growing increasingly concerned” for Jung’s well-being.

“A search and canvass is underway and investigators are asking residents living in the area to check their properties as she may have sought shelter under trees or in a shed to rest,” police said in the release.

Jung is described as Asian, about five-feet tall with a thin build and medium-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt and white pants.