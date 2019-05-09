

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on the investigation into a fatal shooting at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville last week and make a public appeal for information about the whereabouts of an 18-year-old suspect that is sought on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the homicide.

Maple High School student Rizwaan Aboobakar Wadee, 18, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside a large residence near Bloomington Road and Highway 48 at around 4 a.m. on May 3.

Police previously said that a couple hundred people were attending an after-prom party at the home but left before officers arrived. In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that investigators have since interviewed many of the attendees of the party but are still looking to speak with other witnesses who have not yet come forward.

Police also said that they are looking for information about the whereabouts of a suspect, identified as 18-year-old Toronto resident Jahdea Paterson. He is wanted on one count of first-degree murder.

“He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. Anyone who is assisting the suspect evade police could be subject to criminal charges,” police said in a news release at the time.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora.