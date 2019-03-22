

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York police are holding a press conference this morning to provide an update on what they say was the largest methamphetamine production investigation that they ever conducted.

Police say that members of their Organized Crime Bureau - Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit executed six search warrants at multiple locations in York Region, dismantling an active meth lab and seizing a quantity of drugs with an estimated value of $5 million.

They say that eight people were charged as a result of the investigation and a warrant has been issued for a ninth suspect, who remains outstanding.

Today’s press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora.

Police say that they will be identifying the outstanding suspect and making a public appeal for assistance locating them during the news conference.