Police in York Region are reminding people that deals that appear too good to be true usually are after several Newmarket residents were recently defrauded of thousands of dollars in a driveway paving scam.

In most cases, victims were outside their homes when they are approached by a group of people that solicits same-day driveway paving, for cash and without a formal written agreement, police said.

“The work being done is reportedly poor as the suspects do not remove old asphalt nor prepare the ground properly. When the job is only partially done, they often leave stating that they will return, but they don’t finish the job or clean up large messes left behind,” York Regional Police said in a July 26 news release.

“The suspects generally provide a higher quote for the paving job than what a professional paving company would quote.”

Investigators are urging residents to trust their instincts and be cautious when considering unsolicited services. They’re also encouraging people to ask for references and do additional research to thoroughly verify that a company is legitimate and in good standing before accepting and paying for services.

Police believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information should contact York Regional Police’s #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-tips or www.1800222tips.com.