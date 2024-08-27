Carjackings in York Region have shot up by 106 per cent so far this year, part of a concerning trend that has seen them skyrocket since 2019.

"Since 2019 over a five year period, we've seen a 400 per cent increase in carjackings, which are violent and traumatizing for victims and their families," York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

There have been a total of 64 carjackings in the region since January.

MacSween said the region has also seen a 92 per cent increase in shootings, with a total of 46 in the region since January.

The figures come as the force released its latest statistics on crime in the region, amid what it calls a 'surge' in violent crime.

"Almost all of the guns being used in these crimes are illegal handguns, many of which are being smuggled across the border from the U.S.," MacSween said. "The surge in gun violence can be attributed to organized crime rings who are obtaining and using illegal handguns to commit a number of offences."

He said organized crime is also behind the increases in auto thefts and the ongoing conflict in the tow truck tow truck industry.

"As we continue to see, some tow truck organizations are resorting to both gun violence and arson as a means of threatening their business rivals," the chief said. "The trend in violent crime is a major concern and will continue to be a top priority for York Regional Police for the remaining months of 2024 and will continue to be as we move into 2025."

He said YRP will be launching two major initiatives next month -- a dedicated carjacking Task Force, and a "comprehensive" auto theft prevention campaign to educate the community on how they can protect themselves and their vehicles.

While the number of carjackings are up, overall authotheft in the region has actually declined 33 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, the chief said.

He praised the work of YRP, as well as partner agencies and organizations for the reduction.

More details to come…



