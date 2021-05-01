Multiple mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics in York Region will be forced to close on Monday due to a lack of supply.

York Region Public Health said in a statement Saturday clinics at Canada’s Wonderland, Georgina Ice Palace, and Richmond Green will close on May 3.

York Region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji said on Friday that under the province’s new plan to send 50 per cent of vaccine doses to hot spots over the next two weeks, York Region’s supply will be cut by about 30,000 doses per week.

"York Regional Council continues to call on senior levels of government to provide increased supply and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to all hot spot communities," a statement said Saturday.

Officials did not say when the clinics are scheduled to reopen.

York Region reported 286 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the third most cases in the province under Toronto and Peel Region.