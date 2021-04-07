The York Region District School Board is asking public health officials to consider issuing an order that would switch classes to online-learning only amid surging COVID-19 case counts in the community.

Trustees passed a motion during a meeting on Tuesday night formally requesting that York Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji use his discretionary powers under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act to order the temporary closure of schools “in order to protect our staff, students and community at large.”

Trustees also asked that “the vaccination of teachers, administrators, caretakers and other staff within the York Region District School Board be prioritized as a matter of urgency for their safety.”

The request comes after officials in Toronto, Peel and Guelph issued similar orders to switch schools to online-learning only in recent days.

The province, however, has so far refused to order the widespread closure of schools.

On Wednesday morning Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CP24 that he “fully appreciates that higher COVID cases in the community poses a challenge for schools” but he said that the measures taken to protect staff and students, include asymptomatic testing, have been “robust.”

“Our priority continues to be keeping schools safe and keeping them open,” he said.

