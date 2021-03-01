Two regions in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area that began to vaccinate seniors outside of congregate care settings on Monday are reporting technical issues with their booking systems due to high demand.

Last week, both York Region and Hamilton committed to starting mass vaccinations among senior residents on March 1 ahead of the launch of the provincial booking portal.

However, on Sunday the City of Hamilton said on social media that the public health COVID-19 hotline was already experiencing issues “due to high volumes.”

“We continue to work on resolving the issue,” city officials said on Twitter. “If you’re calling to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine (85+ years old only at this time), please be patient as there may be delays.”

In Hamilton, anyone over the age of 85, or who is turning 85 years of age by the end of the year, can book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton West 5th COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

Seniors who received care at a Hamilton hospital or hospital clinic over the past six months will be contacted by a health official for an appointment, while anyone else within that age category will need to register for an appointment by calling the public health unit’s COVID-19 hotline.

On Monday, some people on Twitter questioned the antiquated nature of the booking system, and some said that once they were able to get through to a health official, they still didn’t know when their appointment would be.

“A little misleading to say ‘calling to book an appointment,’ when in actual fact you are calling to register and have to wait for a phone call with your appointment time and location. Was happy to get my mom ‘registered’ yesterday, but still no call with an actual appointment.”

Another Twitter user said they were able to get through on Sunday morning.

“Thankfully, I was able to get through this morning on behalf of my mother,. I am just perplexed as to why you are using such an antiquated and inefficient system?”

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said all of the province’s 34 local public health units will be able to vaccinate elderly residents ahead of March 15, when the province’s booking portal is set to launch, but will have to use their own system until its web portal is ready

At that point, all public health units will have to transition to the provincial system.

In York Region, two additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics will open this week to help expedite the process for residents 80 years of age or older.

The new sites include the Richmond Green Sports Centre in Richmond Hill (open on March 1) and Georgina Ice Palace in the Town of Georgina (Open on March 3).

However, York officials are also urging patience as families navigate the booking system.

“Due to high traffic to our site, booking for York Region’s Vaccination Clinics at York.ca/covid19vaccine is operating slower than usual,” officials said on Twitter Monday. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue. Thank you.”

While some people took to social media to say they were able to book an appointment for either this week or the next, others reported that the website had crashed and that people were being directed to a phone line that tells them to “call back later.”

Officials have previously said that residents could not book an appointment prior to 8 a.m. on Monday.