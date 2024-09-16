York Region has reported its first human case of West Nile this year, with someone in Vaughan testing positive for the virus.

No information is being released about the infected individual due to privacy reasons, it said in a news release.

Humans can contract West Nile virus from mosquitos, with most infected people not experiencing symptoms.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Fareen Karachiwalla is urging locals to take the proper precautions to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitos when outside.

"Remember to use insect repellant containing DEET or icaridin, wear light-coloured protective clothing when outdoors and remove standing water around your home in places such as flowerpots, swimming pool covers, bird baths and containers," she said in a release.

The region said the risk of contracting the virus "remains low" as not all mosquitos carry it.

Those who do contract West Nile virus may experience symptoms like fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headaches, and sudden light sensitivity. Occasionally, it can cause severe neurological illness, including brain inflammation.

"If you experience any of these symptoms, please seek medical attention," the release reads.

As of Sept.7, there have been 16 cases of West Nile reported in Ontario.