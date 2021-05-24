York Region says it is adding tens of thousands of new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at its clinics.

In a news release Monday, the region said that it is adding 49,000 new appointments to its booking system. Those appointments will become available at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and are open to anyone 12 years of age or older who lives, works, or goes to school in York Region.

The vast majority of the appointments are for first doses. There is currently a small list of people who are eligible to receive a second dose at a shortened interval, including certain high risk healthcare workers, indigenous people and those with a number of serious health conditions and risks.

Those 12-17 are only eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine.

The region also said Monday that it will start hosting youth-friendly clinics which offer longer appointment time slots to support kids and those who want to get vaccinated together as a family. The clinics will be offered May 27, 28 and 31, as well as June 1.

A dedicated weekend for youth and family vaccinations will also be held May 29-30.

“Families are encouraged to book appointments together for any family member 12 years of age and older who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the region said in a news release.

Appointments are required at most York Region clinics.

While the region is adding thousands of new appointments this week, one large vaccination clinic will remain closed for a few days longer.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic at Canada’s Wonderland will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to inclement weather, York Region said Monday.

Appointments that were set to be held at Canada’s Wonderland on those days have been moved to Maple Community Centre at 10190 Keele Street.

The clinic was also closed for a large portion of the long weekend due to the hot weather.

According to local officials, 673,000 York Region residents, or 68.6 per cent of the adult population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.